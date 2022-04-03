Himanta asks Assam gas co to strengthen distribution network

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the state-run AGCL to strengthen its gas distribution network and enter into the business of constructing electric vehicle charging stations.

He also underlined the role of Assam Gas Company Ltd in the overall economic growth of the state.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebration of AGCL in Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, Sarma said the company must not just widen its gas grid network in the state, but also endeavour to transport the fuel to neighbouring states and countries.

He also asked AGCL to enter into the business of setting up electric vehicle charging stations in the state, according to an official release. Underlining the contributions of the company in industrial landscape of the state, the chief minister said it has emerged as a reliable and technically sound entity in terms of supply and distribution of natural gas.

''AGCL has played a major role in tea production by providing gas in about 420 gardens and factories located in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts,'' he said.

In addition, the use of natural gas supplied by AGCL in the power sector has also played an important role in the generation of environment-friendly energy in the state, Sarma said.

He also complimented the company for reaching more than 42,000 domestic consumers and around 1,200 commercial establishments in urban and rural areas in almost all districts of Upper Assam.

The CM lauded the state government undertaking for its recent success in winning a bid for making the city gas distribution network jointly with Oil India Ltd in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Biswanath districts on the north bank of Brahmaputra as well as several districts of Tripura.

The chief minister also urged AGCL to work in close coordination with other public sector undertakings, its sister organisations and the local community to give a new impetus to its operation and development journey.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Union MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Tea Tribe Welfare Minister Sanjay Kisan, AGCL chairman Bolin Chetia and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, the release said.

