Govt supports development of 20 papakāinga housing units

A dawn blessing marking the start of construction of a large, Government supported papakāinga development of 20 papakāinga housing units in Motueka took place this morning.

Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Hon Peeni Henare and Minister for Māori Development Hon Willie Jackson congratulated the community of Te Āwhina Marae o Motueka on achieving this milestone, which aligns with the Government's wider housing aspirations for Māori.

"I mihi to the whānau involved in this project who after many years of hard work, will be able to provide their own community with safe, healthy, affordable homes with secure tenure," Peeni Henare said.

The Government has invested nearly $10 million into the $12.3 million housing project, to ensure local whānau can continue to live in the area and support the marae.

"Motueka is a beautiful part of the country, but with its beauty comes housing security challenges for whānau," Willie Jackson said.

"I know this papakāinga project marks the beginning of wider marae redevelopment and is a key enabler for cultural revitalisation and economic development for the whānau and hapū of Te Āwhina Marae and the wider Motueka community."

This is the largest papakāinga project Te Puni Kōkiri has ever supported, which has been delivered through Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga investment in Māori housing.

"This project is Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga in action, where we see localised Māori housing solutions, led by those who know the needs of their community," Peeni Henare said.

"This is a great example of a by Māori, for Māori approach delivering the housing supply that whanau need. This papakāinga development also shows that by growing the capability of Māori-led housing providers, we are enabling Māori-led housing solutions to thrive," Peeni Henare said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)