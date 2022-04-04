Govt congratulates Simon O’Neill on big win at Grammy Awards

The Government congratulates New Zealand tenor Simon O'Neill for his double nomination and big win of the Grammy for Best Choral Performance for his performance as Doctor Marianus in Mahler's Symphony No. 8 for the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

"Back home in Aotearoa New Zealand we are absolutely delighted for Simon and his grand success at the Grammy Awards," Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

"Simon's double nomination, topped off with a big win, is a radiant reflection of the talent that exists among New Zealand's immensely gifted opera performers," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"I have no doubt that Simon's whānau, friends, and hometown of Hakatere Ashburton, will be brimming with excitement and proudly celebrating what is a very special moment for them.

"This triumph on the global stage has yet again reinforced the rich blend of different Kiwi creatives our small island nation has to offer to the world – opening the door for many of our own home-grown talents to make their mark internationally," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)