RS faces second adjournment till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus over price hike

The Rajya Sabha on Monday faced a second consecutive adjournment till 2 pm following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country. The House was adjourned a few minutes after it assembled at noon following a similar adjournment over the issue.

Some members from Opposition parties trooped into the well of the House as Question Hour was started by the chair. A Joint Opposition including Congress, Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress members started sloganeering against the government seeking a discussion in the House over the price hike of petroleum products and essential commodities.

Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra, who was on the chair, requested the members to go back to their seats and allow smooth functioning of the House. "Don't come into the Well. It's not the way. Please go back to your seat," Patra said.

As the pandemonium continued even during the Question Hour, Patra adjourned the House till 2 pm. Earlier, soon after the House assembled for the day at 11 am, it faced a similar adjournment till noon after the notice of a few members under Rule 267 to hold a discussion over price rise was rejected by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Last month too, the Upper House faced a similar protest leading to adjournment over rising prices of fuel across the country. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. It was in November that the country saw the last fuel price surge.

Petrol in the National Capital currently was retailing at Rs 103.81 per litre up from Rs 103.41 per litre on Sunday. This is the 12th increase in prices since they were first hiked on March. (ANI)

