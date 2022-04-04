Left Menu

RS proceedings adjourned till Tuesday amid opposition protest over price rise

However, the opposition kept on protesting and some of them trooped into the well of the House.Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceeding for the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid protests by opposition parties seeking a discussion on issues related to the fuel price rise.

Several opposition members had given notice to discuss the price rise situation, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not accept the demand.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2 PM after two adjournments, opposition members were again up on their feet demanding discussion on the issue of price rise of petrol, diesel, LPG (cooking gas).

Meanwhile, TMC leader Derek O'Brien wanted the House to take up the issue of reservation for women in the House. The Chair tried to bring order in the House and called Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav to reply on a discussion of working of Ministry of Labour and Employment. However, the opposition kept on protesting and some of them trooped into the well of the House.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceeding for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

