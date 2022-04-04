Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Shravasti district

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' in Shravasti district on Monday to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in the state.

ANI | Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-04-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:18 IST
Yogi Adityanath launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Shravasti district
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches the School Chalo Abhiyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' in Shravasti district on Monday to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in the state. The School Chalo Abhiyan is being started in UP's Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur.

Emphasizing the importance of education, Adityanath said, "For a country to progress, it is necessary that education is imparted, especially to the younger generation. It is our responsibility towards the country that we should educate the children and for that, students should be sent to school." He also added that for the next one month, the workers will knock from door to door and ask if there is any child who has been deprived of going to school. That child will be taken to school and registered in the school, and uniform, books and bags will be provided to such students.

After the event, CM Adityanath served food to children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022