RS proceedings adjourned till Tuesday amid opposition protest over price rise

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid protests by opposition parties seeking a discussion on issues related to the fuel price rise.

Several opposition members had given notice to discuss the price rise situation, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not accept the demand.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2 PM after two adjournments, opposition members were again up on their feet demanding discussion on the issue of price rise of petrol, diesel, LPG (cooking gas).

Meanwhile, TMC leader Derek O'Brien wanted the House to take up the issue of reservation for women in the House.

The Chair tried to bring order in the House and called Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav to reply on a discussion of working of Ministry of Labour and Employment.

However, the opposition kept on protesting and some of them trooped into the well of the House.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceeding for the day.

When the House reassembled, Patra told the House about the reply of the minister on discussion of the working of Ministry of Labour of Employment.

The members were up at their seats and lodged their protest for not accepting their demands for discussion on the price rise issue.

Patra who was in the Chair, allowed a point of order raised by TMC leader Derek O'Brien who stated, ''Please see Rule 138, many members have given different notices on different things like DMK has given notice under Rule 267, on price rise and petrol. So ours (demand) is that under Rule 138, we want the women's reservation bill to be tabled here in Rajya Sabha.

When Derek O'Brien was putting up his point of order before the Chair, the other members started shouting.

Derek requested for protection of the Chair.

He quoted Rule 138 (C) said,''This issue is a matter which is not primarily concerning the government. The women reservation bill, the motion, should be voted on...government does not want discussion on price rise, fuel (rate hike). At least have this motion.'' On this Yadav said, ''Rule 138 is related with the petition and not related with the proceeding of the House. So how this 138 is relevant to raise a point of order here.'' There was din and Patra tried to pacify the members to bring order to the House.

He allowed DMK member Tiruchi Siva to speak.

Siva state,''My point of order of Rule 168. Notice of a motion shall be given in writing and addressed to Secretary General. We have given our motion under Rule 267 that House should suspend all the listed business and discuss very very important issue of hike in oil prices. There are many other notices also (on the issue)...Why our notice is not being taken up.'' Patra told the Siva that the Chairman takes decision on such issues and has conveyed his decision to you.

He called the minister to reply on the discussion. The opposition members started shouting and raised slogans and trooped into the Well of the House.

The minister told the House that this discussion is about the workers of the country.

Amid the din, nothing was clearly audible and Patra allowed former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to speak. But he could not speak amid the loud shouting and solganeering of opposition members.

Yadav pleaded before opposition members to allow former Prime Minister to speak. But he could not speak.

Derek O'Brien objected to using former Prime Minister for bring the House in order.

When shouting and sologaneering continued, Patra who was in the Chair adjourned the House till Tuesday morning at 11:00AM.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes till 12 noon.

Soon after the House met for Question Hour (at 12:00 noon), the opposition members were on their feet demanding a discussion on price rise. They wanted a discussion on the issue, including rising fuel prices, under Rule 267.

Earlier, several members from the opposition had given adjournment notices which were rejected by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Opposition members created uproar, forcing the chair to adjourn the House till 2:00 PM.

