Left Menu

Baby boy found abandoned in Hyderabad

A baby boy was found in an abandoned state near the Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad, said the police on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:01 IST
Baby boy found abandoned in Hyderabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A baby boy was found in an abandoned state near the Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad, said the police on Monday.

"A baby boy was abandoned at the Niloufer hospital and it is believed that as the baby was physically handicapped, the parents must have left the baby near the hospital, we are verifying the case," said Nampally Inspector, Khaleel Pasha.

The baby's state was declared healthy by the officials and the case is under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022