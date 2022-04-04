Baby boy found abandoned in Hyderabad

A baby boy was found in an abandoned state near the Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad, said the police on Monday.

"A baby boy was abandoned at the Niloufer hospital and it is believed that as the baby was physically handicapped, the parents must have left the baby near the hospital, we are verifying the case," said Nampally Inspector, Khaleel Pasha.

The baby's state was declared healthy by the officials and the case is under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)