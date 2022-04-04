Left Menu

End landmine scourge once and for all: Guterres

Although more than 160 States have signed a landmark convention on banning landmines, more action is still needed to protect people from these “abhorrent weapons", the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

Although more than 160 States have signed a landmark convention on banning landmines, more action is still needed to protect people from these "abhorrent weapons", the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

