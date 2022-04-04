Left Menu

UP’s Auraiya DM suspended: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:55 IST
UP’s Auraiya DM suspended: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended Auraiya’s District Magistrate Sunil Verma on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Auraiya DM Verma has been suspended and Additional Director General (Stamp) Prakash Chandra Srivastava has been appointed in his place, a senior official said here.

A 2013 batch IAS officer, Verma was posted as the Auraiya DM on December 31, 2020.

No information was officially provided about charges of corruption against Verma.

This is the second major action taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within a week.

Sonbhadra DM T K Shibu and Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar were suspended earlier.

Yogi Adityanath, who completed his first term as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister from 2017 to 2022, took oath for his second term on March 25 and is believed to be keeping a strict eye on the working style of officers. After taking oath for the second term, Adityanath had reiterated his commitment to zero tolerance for corruption in a meeting with top officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022