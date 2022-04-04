Left Menu

Civilian injured in terrorist firing in J-K's Shopian

A civilian was injured in a terrorist firing in Shopian district here, the police informed on Sunday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian was injured in a terrorist firing in Shopian district here, the police informed on Sunday. The incident took place in the Chotogam area of the Shopian district. The injured civilian was later shifted to a hospital.

The area has been cordoned, informed the police. Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Later, one jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

