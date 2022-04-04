Left Menu

Maha: Tiger cub found dead in Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary

A tiger cub was found dead on Monday in Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary, a forest official said. In a release, the field director of Pench Tiger Reserve said the carcass was found in Compartment 306 of Paoni range.A tigress and three cubs were spotted on March, 25. However, since then the tigress has been spotted with just two cubs.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:39 IST
Maha: Tiger cub found dead in Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger cub was found dead on Monday in Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary, a forest official said. In a release, the field director of Pench Tiger Reserve said the carcass was found in Compartment 306 of Paoni range.

''A tigress and three cubs were spotted on March, 25. However, since then the tigress has been spotted with just two cubs. Monitoring this issue led to the carcass being found,'' the official said.

The body was decomposed and there were puncture marks on the neck and right hing leg, and cause of death being an attack by other carnivores, with poisoning and electrocution ruled out, he said.

The carcass was disposed of as per NTCA guidelines, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022