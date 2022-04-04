Left Menu

Accused of Goraknath Temple attack 'mentally unstable', says his father

The father of the Goraknath Temple attack accused on Monday said his son is mentally not stable and had no planning to commit the offence.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:39 IST
Accused of Goraknath Temple attack 'mentally unstable', says his father
Munir Ahmed Abbasi, the father of Goraknath Temple attack accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The father of the Goraknath Temple attack accused on Monday said his son is mentally not stable and had no planning to commit the offence. "He is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state," Munir Ahmed Abbasi, the father of the accused told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met the two police personnel who were injured in the Gorakhnath temple attack at BRD Medical College. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, a resident of Gorakhpur. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hand over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the man who attacked two police personnel at Gorakhnath temple has been arrested. "He is a resident of Gorakhpur. A sickle has been recovered from him. An FIR has been lodged against him. There could be a terror angle in it. The case will be transferred to ATS," he said.

Police said the accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbas, after being presented in court on Monday, has been sent to judicial custody. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said strict action will be taken based on the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022