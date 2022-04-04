Left Menu

Our forces will give befitting reply: LG Sinha condemns 'dastardly' terror attack in J-K

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack on civilians and the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) personnel on Monday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:51 IST
Our forces will give befitting reply: LG Sinha condemns 'dastardly' terror attack in J-K
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack on civilians and the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) personnel on Monday. "Strongly condemn dastardly terror attack on civilians and CRPF personnel. My deepest condolences to family of martyred HC Vishal Kumar & prayers for early recovery of injured. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to perpetrators of despicable attacks," tweeted the office of Lieutenant Governor's office.

In a series of terrorist attacks in the valley, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by terrorists in Shopian. Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Later, one jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022