CRPF holds wreath laying ceremony of Constable killed in Srinagar's terror attack

The wreath laying ceremony of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable Vishal Kumar, who lost his life in a terror attack at Maisuma in Srinagar's Lal Chowk yesterday, was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Tuesday.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:22 IST
Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF Head Constable Vishal Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The wreath laying ceremony of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable Vishal Kumar, who lost his life in a terror attack at Maisuma in Srinagar's Lal Chowk yesterday, was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Tuesday. At the ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that the force will not tolerate such "craziness".

He saluted the fallen soldier, and said, "We'll not tolerate this (terror attacks) craziness. We salute the soldier who has sacrificed his life for the nation. Our work to maintain peace will continue." Yesterday, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack, and said, "I strongly condemn dastardly terror attack on civilians and CRPF personnel. My deepest condolences to the family of martyred HC Vishal Kumar and prayers for the early recovery of the injured. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to perpetrators of despicable attacks."

In a series of terrorist attacks in the valley on Monday, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by terrorists in Shopian. Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Following this, one jawan Head Constable Vishal Kumar, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

