Left Menu

Oil rally limits losses for European shares

European shares were trading flat on Tuesday, as a rally in oil prices on the prospect of more sanctions against crude exporter Russia lifted energy stocks and helped offset losses in banks and industrial stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% at 0710 GMT, after two days of gains.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:51 IST
Oil rally limits losses for European shares
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares were trading flat on Tuesday, as a rally in oil prices on the prospect of more sanctions against crude exporter Russia lifted energy stocks and helped offset losses in banks and industrial stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% at 0710 GMT, after two days of gains. The European Union will most likely adopt a new round of sanctions against Russia, France's European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said, while the United States was also planning new sanctions this week to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine.

Europe's oil and gas sector rose 0.7% with BP Plc, Shell PLc, and TotalEnergies adding between 0.6% and 0.7%. Healthcare stocks also gained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022