Germany: We want to reduce Moldova's reliance on Russia

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:01 IST
Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Moldova's exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe's poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"Together with our Moldovan partners, we want to assess how we can help reduce Moldova's dependency on Russia economically, financially, and with a view to energy needs, and to strengthen the country's resilience," Annalena Baerbock told participants in a Berlin donor conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

