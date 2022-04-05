Left Menu

Rs 2,616 cr transferred to over 46 lakh farmers in West Bengal under PM-KISAN scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:14 IST
The Centre has so far transferred Rs 2,616 crore to over 46 lakh eligible farmers in West Bengal under the PM-KISAN scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has taken all the necessary steps to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in all states/Union Territories, including West Bengal.

He informed that there is no state-wise allocation of funds under PM-KISAN scheme.

The funds under the scheme are transferred via direct benefit transfer mode into the bank accounts of beneficiaries who are enrolled after due verification by states/UTs.

''So far, as on March 23, 2022, a total of 46,18,934 eligible farmers of West Bengal have been benefitted under PM-KISAN, and funds amounting to Rs 2,616.14 crore have been transferred to them through various installments,'' Tomar said.

Under PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, which is payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

