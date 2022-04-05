Left Menu

Germany's Baerbock: EU will end Russian fossil fuel imports, starting with coal

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:17 IST
Germany's Baerbock: EU will end Russian fossil fuel imports, starting with coal
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union's member states have agreed that they will completely end fossil fuel imports from Russia, starting with coal, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, without giving concrete dates.

"The answer to these war crimes now with the fifth sanctions package at the European level must be that we as a European Union must completely phase out fossil energy dependence on Russia, starting with coal, then oil, and then gas," she said.

Asked about Ukraine's request for tanks, she added that the EU's members were open to exporting further weapons systems to Ukraine, including systems they had not previously sent. Ukraine says it needs tanks if it is to push Russia out of its territory rather than just defend existing lines of contact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022