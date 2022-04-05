Putin says possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon"
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:46 IST
Possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon", Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, in comments suggesting that Russia was capable of responding in kind.
He was speaking a day after Germany said its energy regulator would take control of Gazprom Germania, a gas trading, storage and transmission business which Russia's Gazprom said it was exiting last Friday.
Putin also said that Russia needs to keep a close eye on agriculture exports to "unfriendly countries".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'
Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol