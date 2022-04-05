Left Menu

Putin says possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon"

Updated: 05-04-2022
Possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon", Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, in comments suggesting that Russia was capable of responding in kind.

He was speaking a day after Germany said its energy regulator would take control of Gazprom Germania, a gas trading, storage and transmission business which Russia's Gazprom said it was exiting last Friday.

Putin also said that Russia needs to keep a close eye on agriculture exports to "unfriendly countries".

