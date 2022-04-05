Centre supplying only around 50,000 tons of coal daily to TN

The Centre is supplying only about 50,000 tonnes of coal everyday to fuel the thermal plants in Tamil Nadu as against the state's requirement of 71,000 tonnes, Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji said on Tuesday.

The electricity department is generating 17,300 MW of power required for the state this year. However, the central government is supplying only 48,000 to 50,000 tonnes of coal daily, Senthil Balaji told reporters here.

Noting that the previous AIADMK regime had not come out with any new power project and even stalled the schemes proposed by the DMK, he said the incumbent government was identifying the stalled projects for implementation.

Work is in progress to meet the power demand for next year, he added.

On the proposed Metro rail project for Coimbatore, he said the project will be taken up and completed after getting necessary funds.

