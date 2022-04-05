Left Menu

Centre supplying only around 50,000 tons of coal daily to TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:56 IST
Centre supplying only around 50,000 tons of coal daily to TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is supplying only about 50,000 tonnes of coal everyday to fuel the thermal plants in Tamil Nadu as against the state's requirement of 71,000 tonnes, Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji said on Tuesday.

The electricity department is generating 17,300 MW of power required for the state this year. However, the central government is supplying only 48,000 to 50,000 tonnes of coal daily, Senthil Balaji told reporters here.

Noting that the previous AIADMK regime had not come out with any new power project and even stalled the schemes proposed by the DMK, he said the incumbent government was identifying the stalled projects for implementation.

Work is in progress to meet the power demand for next year, he added.

On the proposed Metro rail project for Coimbatore, he said the project will be taken up and completed after getting necessary funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022