U.S., allies to announces Russia sanctions on Wednesday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States and its allies will announce a sweeping new round of Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday, a source familiar with the planned announcement told Reuters.
The sanctions will ban on all new investments in Russia, increase curbs on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia, and target Russian government officials and their families, the source said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- The United States
- Russian
Advertisement