U.S., allies to announces Russia sanctions on Wednesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:28 IST
The United States and its allies will announce a sweeping new round of Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday, a source familiar with the planned announcement told Reuters.

The sanctions will ban on all new investments in Russia, increase curbs on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia, and target Russian government officials and their families, the source said on Tuesday.

