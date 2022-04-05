Left Menu

Karnataka to start transfer of assistant professors to balance workload

In order to balance workload, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), Karnataka on Tuesday said it will transfer 44 Assistant Professors of government first-grade colleges that have been facing a shortage in the workload to colleges with the prescribed workload.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwatha Narayana (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
In order to balance workload, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), Karnataka on Tuesday said it will transfer 44 Assistant Professors of government first-grade colleges that have been facing a shortage in the workload to colleges with the prescribed workload. P Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE on Tuesday said a circular has been issued regarding this and the names of Assistant Professors who will be transferred have been announced. The transfer will be done through counselling considering the details of the information available on the EMIS software of the department.

However, if there is any change or objection, candidates can submit it to DCTE before April 6. Based on this, the list of changes in work location and colleges with designated workload will be announced on April 7 and counselling will be done on the next day, April 8.

As per the regulations, there should be a workload of 16 hours per week for the faculty of arts, commerce, and languages and 20 hours per week for the faculty of subjects with practical classes, explained DCTE Commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

