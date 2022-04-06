Left Menu

J-K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Tral area of Awantipora

Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfits Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-04-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 10:44 IST
J-K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Tral area of Awantipora
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfits Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said. A police spokesperson, quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, identified the two terrorists as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and Umer Teli alias Talha of LeT.

The IGP Kashmir also said that both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar earlier this year. "AGuH terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT's terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in Tral. Before shifting to the Tral area both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including the recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar," the Kashmir Zone Police said quoting IGP Kashmir.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out early this morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022