War damage costs Ukraine's gas transit operator hundreds of millions of euros

Ukraine’s gas transit operator has suffered damages totalling hundreds of millions of euros since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its head said on Wednesday. Sergiy Makogon, CEO of the operator (OGTSU), wrote on Facebook that the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sergiy Makogon, CEO of the operator (OGTSU), wrote on Facebook that the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers. But he said three main gas pipelines had been damaged, two gas distribution stations had been destroyed, 48 ​​gas distribution stations had stopped operations and four compressor stations had been seized by Russian forces.

"Our material damage already amounts to hundreds of millions of euros," Makogon said on Facebook. "To date, 300,000 households have been left without gas supply." Carrying out repairs was difficult, he said, because of the inability to gain access to all parts of the gas transit system (GTS).

"Our employees remain at their jobs and heroically do their job, repairing damage when they have the slightest opportunity - often under fire," he wrote, adding that "we continue to transport gas to Ukrainian consumers."

