MHA data shows declining trend in terrorist incidents in J-K; nearly 50 pc low in 2021 in 4 years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data produced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday showed a declining trend in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir with a figure showing a downfall of almost 50 per cent in these cases from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data produced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday showed a declining trend in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir with a figure showing a downfall of almost 50 per cent in these cases from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai presented the data before the Upper House through a written reply, mentioning "the government has a policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 229 in 2021".

The Minister also produced data that shows the killing of 87 civilians and 99 security personnel by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir between August 5, 2019, and November 2021 in comparison to the killing of 177 civilians and 406 security personnel from May 2014 to August 2019. Rai further said robust security and intelligence grid is in place to prevent any terrorist attack.

"In addition, day and night area domination, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out." The Minister's response came in reply to a question about the number of civilians and security personnel killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 2019 to November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

