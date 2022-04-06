Case registered against govt officials for demanding bribe
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered at Wada in Maharashtra's Thane district against three persons including two government officials for allegedly demanding a bribe, police said on Wednesday.
No arrest has been made in the case yet, said an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
One of the accused is a retired Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer while the other two are agricultural assistant and agricultural inspector, he said.
The trio allegedly demanded a total of Rs 7,26,000 from the complainant, an employee of a private firm, for approving payment for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) under the Adarsha Village Scheme.
