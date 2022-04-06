Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:57 IST
Case registered against govt officials for demanding bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A case has been registered at Wada in Maharashtra's Thane district against three persons including two government officials for allegedly demanding a bribe, police said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, said an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

One of the accused is a retired Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer while the other two are agricultural assistant and agricultural inspector, he said.

The trio allegedly demanded a total of Rs 7,26,000 from the complainant, an employee of a private firm, for approving payment for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) under the Adarsha Village Scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

