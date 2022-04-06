Hungary PM Orban says price caps need to stay in place as much as possible

Hungary's price caps to protect households from surging inflation will stay in place until their current expiry date and possibly beyond that if prices remain high, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday.

"The price caps measures have an expiry, they will stay in place until then definitely, and I would like to keep them as much as possible later as well, we are negotiating ... we need to have talks with banks, MOL... food retailers," Orban said.

