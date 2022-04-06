Left Menu

IEA to release 120 mln barrels of oil to ease prices - Bloomberg

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:08 IST
The International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 120 million barrels of oil to ease prices, half of which would come from the United States, while other IEA members would provide the rest, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter.

The U.S. contribution would be a part of the 180 million barrels that President Joe Biden has already announced, the reporter said, citing unidentified sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

