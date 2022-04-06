Left Menu

White House says Russian economy estimated to contract by 10-15% in 2022

Updated: 06-04-2022 19:41 IST
White House Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Wednesday that estimates show that the Russian economy will contract by 10-15% in 2022.

Inflation in Russia is running at 200%, or 2% a week, Deese said.

