White House says Russian economy estimated to contract by 10-15% in 2022
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:41 IST
White House Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Wednesday that estimates show that the Russian economy will contract by 10-15% in 2022.
Inflation in Russia is running at 200%, or 2% a week, Deese said.
