J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Larri area of Shopian on Wednesday, said police.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Larri area of Shopian on Wednesday, said police. "Encounter has started at Larri area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, two terrorists belonging to different proscribed organisations have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, multiple joint mobile vehicle check posts were established in the general area of Awantipura in Pulwama based on the specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

