Left Menu

Bengal to form specialised women police force in every district

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:46 IST
Bengal to form specialised women police force in every district
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday decided to form a specialised women police force in every district and commissionerates of the state to increase the security of women, an official said.

The force will be set up in the lines of Kolkata Police's 'Winners', an all-women patrolling team constituted in 2018 to keep a check on crimes against women and make public places safer for them. As many as 4,000 trained women will be appointed for at least 150 battalions which will be initially set up for the purpose, the official said.

''In each battalion, there will be 30 trained women police personnel who will be mainly looking after the security of women in districts,'' he added.

Bidhannagar and Siliguri Police Commissionerates already have such women police teams.

Meanwhile, the official said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a meeting on the rising prices of essential commodities on Thursday.

Officials of the agriculture marketing department and representatives of market committees and the state government's task force on market control will attend the meeting.

The lone MLA of the Indian Secular Front, Nausad Siddiqui, has recently written to Banerjee drawing her attention to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
2
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
3
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global
4
Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022