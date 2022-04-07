CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG prices in the national capital on Thursday were hiked for the second day in a row by Rs 2.50 per kilogram, taking the total increase since March to Rs 12.5 per kg.

CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg, up from Rs 66.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

Rates had gone up by Rs 2.50 per kg on Wednesday as well.

However, there was no change in the rates of Piped Cooking Gas (PNG). It continues to cost Rs 41.61 per standard cubic meter.

CNG prices in Delhi have increased by Rs 12.48 per kg since March when city gas distributors started factoring in high international energy prices.

On Thursday, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by Rs 7 per kg to Rs 67 per kg in Mumbai while Gujarat Gas hiked rates by Rs 6.50 per kg to Rs 76.98 per kg.

Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

The increases come on the back of the government more than doubling natural gas prices to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.

According to IGL, CNG will now cost Rs 71.67 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 77.44 per kg in Gurugram, the cities adjoining Delhi.

