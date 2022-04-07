Electricity reaches to Saddal Village of J-K for the first time

After 75 years of Independence, the village Saddal of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur got freedom from darkness by getting electricity for the first time on wednesday, under the Central Government's 'Untied Grants Scheme'. As the houses have got electrified, natives of this village turned hopeful for a better future for their children. Earlier, the only source of light during the evening, in the village was candles and oil lamps, which gradually became a part of their day-to-day life.

The villagers seem overjoyed as their long-pending demand for getting proper electricity has finally been fulfilled. For the success of this mission villagres gave credit to the three Tier system of the Panchayati Raj Act which was recently implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. The children are grateful to the central government, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Administration, Udhampur Administration, and the Power Department for fulfilling their long-pending demand.

"Now we read comfortably without any problem," said a student. Earlier, due to the absence of electricity, we had to read lighting oil lamps, which used to make the task more tedious," said Pyar Singh, a class VIII (8) student. "Previous generations could not witness the miracle of electricity. Today we are thankful that the department that has provided us electricity after such a long wait," 72-year Badrinath said.

Executive Engineer (XEN), Power Development Department (PDD) Udhampur Javed Hussian Akhtar while talking to ANI said, "Uncovered Village Saddal in Panchayat Kultyar of Panchari could get fully electrified with the directions of Government of India only and had cost Rs 10.28 lakh (10,28,000)." "As per the directions of the government and Deputy Commissioner, nearly 25 houses in the village have been benefitted after the installation of a 25KVA transformer," he added.

It has been a historic feat achieved by the Power sector in the district. The village comes under ward number 5 of Panchayat Halqa Kultyar Bala in the Panchari tehsil of the Udhampur. (ANI)

