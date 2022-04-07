Left Menu

Shell drags down FTSE 100, gambling firm 888 surges

The blue-chip index edged down 0.2% by 0716 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap index slipped 0.1%. Shell fell 1.5% as it will write down up to $5 billion, more than previously disclosed, while soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:59 IST
Shell drags down FTSE 100, gambling firm 888 surges
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's FTSE 100 slipped in early deals on Thursday, lagging its continental peers, as oil major Shell dropped after it flagged a bigger writedown following its decision to exit Russia. The blue-chip index edged down 0.2% by 0716 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap index slipped 0.1%.

Shell fell 1.5% as it will write down up to $5 billion, more than previously disclosed, while soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter. Meanwhile, homebuilders fell 1.6% after mortgage lender Halifax said British house prices grew strongly again in March but there are big questions about whether this can continue later in the year.

Countryside Properties tumbled 9.5% after a disappointing full-year earnings forecast. Among gainers, 888 Holdings surged 23.6% after the gambling firm and U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment cut the deal value of William Hill's non-U.S. assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022