Goa Police welcomes new DGP

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Jaspal Singh was welcomed by the Goa police force and senior officials at the police headquarters on Thursday. He has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police by the Ministry of Home Affairs and took the charge as DGP today, following the retirement of former DGP I D Shukla on 31 March 2022.

Singh is a 1996-batch IPS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, who was earlier serving as Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police. MHA appointed Singh as DGP Goa in a top-level reshuffle order issued on 28 March 2022.

The former DGP Goa was a 1995-batch AGMUT cadre officer, who retired on March 31, while Singh was appointed new DGP with effect from April 1. (ANI)