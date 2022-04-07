Windergy India 2022 from April 27-29

Top officials from the public and private sectors would deliberate on higher indigenization, and cross-country collaborations on wind energy during a three-day Windergy India 2022 scheduled in New Delhi later this month, organizers said on Thursday.

The event, to be held from April 27-29, would focus on migration to clean energy, said Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association.

Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khutba, Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane, and Minister for Energy Sunil Kumar are to take part in the event.

''...there is a great window of opportunity to build renewable energy assets and attract global investment in renewable energy to support Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),'' said chairman of Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association Tulsi Tanti.

Tamil Nadu has been a torch-bearer of the wind energy industry and would play a lead role in offshore wind energy on par with Gujarat, clean hydrogen, desalination resulting in investment, capacity addition, he said.

Windy is a collaborative platform to transform renewable energy vision into reality in the country, he said.

According to him, the wind power industry has an annual manufacturing capacity of 10,000 MW of wind turbines which can be ramped up to 15,000 MW shortly with the right policy and financial support. Windergy is supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, India Energy Storage Alliance, and Indian Wind Power Association, among others.