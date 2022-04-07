Left Menu

Fire breaks out at roof-top restaurant of hotel in Jaipur, no casualty

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:39 IST
Fire breaks out at roof-top restaurant of hotel in Jaipur, no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the roof-top restaurant of a hotel in Jalupura area here in the early hours of Thursday, a fire officer said.

The incident happened at Chanakya Hotel, they said, adding no casualties were reported.

About 20 fire tenders and hydraulic machines were used to douse the blaze, Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) Chief Fire Officer Devendra Meena said.

After four hours of efforts, the fire was brought under control, Meena said.\R “The fire probably broke out due to a gas leak in the kitchen of the roof-top restaurant\R, ” he said.

The hotel has not taken any official permission to run the restaurant, the officer said.\R An FIR will be lodged against the hotel administration for risking the lives of the people, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023