Fire breaks out at roof-top restaurant of hotel in Jaipur, no casualty

A fire broke out at the roof-top restaurant of a hotel in Jalupura area here in the early hours of Thursday, a fire officer said.

The incident happened at Chanakya Hotel, they said, adding no casualties were reported.

About 20 fire tenders and hydraulic machines were used to douse the blaze, Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) Chief Fire Officer Devendra Meena said.

After four hours of efforts, the fire was brought under control, Meena said.\R “The fire probably broke out due to a gas leak in the kitchen of the roof-top restaurant\R, ” he said.

The hotel has not taken any official permission to run the restaurant, the officer said.\R An FIR will be lodged against the hotel administration for risking the lives of the people, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)