Left Menu

Protest against inflation: Congress workers 'lathicharged', detained, claims party

Congress workers were protesting as part of the partys inflation-free India campaign.Police used force on party workers as they marched towards the Raj Bhavan as part of the campaign and detained several of them, the party release issued here said.The Congress is running a phased campaign against inflation and partymen staged a protest here under it, the release added.Former MP Pramod Tiwari, Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, MLA Virendra Chaudhary, former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui and several party leaders started a march from the state party headquarters but were stopped on the way.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:15 IST
Protest against inflation: Congress workers 'lathicharged', detained, claims party
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police lathicharged Congressmen and detained some of them during a protest against the price rise in the state capital on Thursday, a party statement claimed. Congress workers were protesting as part of the party’s ''inflation-free India campaign''.

Police used force on party workers as they marched towards the Raj Bhavan as part of the campaign and detained several of them, the party release issued here said.

The Congress is running a phased campaign against inflation and partymen staged a protest here under it, the release added.

Former MP Pramod Tiwari, Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, MLA Virendra Chaudhary, former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui and several party leaders started a march from the state party headquarters but were stopped on the way. The authorities had put up barricades, leading to an argument with policemen deployed there, the release said.

With the workers insisting on going beyond the barricading, police resorted to a lathicharge, in which many workers suffered injuries, the party claimed. The Congress said several partymen were detained and taken to Eco Garden, where senior Congress leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the president to press for the demand of reducing inflation.

Aradhana Mishra alleged that despite the availability of cheap crude oil in the international market, the BJP government is selling expensive petrol and LPG. People are worried about unemployment and no-increase in income but the BJP government is filling its treasury all over the country, she said.

People are troubled by inflation but the BJP has no sympathy for them, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022