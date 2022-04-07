Left Menu

CISF personnel help woman deliver baby at Delhi's Metro station

A pregnant woman delivered a baby at the metro station of the national capital on Thursday. A CISF personnel present there helped her to deliver the baby at the platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:49 IST
CISF personnel help woman deliver baby at Delhi's Metro station
CISF personnel helped woman deliver baby at metro station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pregnant woman delivered a baby at the metro station of the national capital on Thursday. A CISF personnel present there helped her to deliver the baby at the platform. "At around 3.25 pm, a lady passenger, while waiting for the metro at platform no 3 of the Anand Vihar Metro Station, developed labour pain. The CISF personnel deployed there informed about the matter to the shift in charge. A lady constable of the force, Anamika Kumari, was immediately sent to the spot to help the woman deliver the baby," said an official of the force.

Later, the lady and her newborn baby were taken to a hospital after the arrival of the ambulance. The family of the woman expressed their gratitude to CISF personnel profusely for their prompt response and needful assistance during the critical time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022