Qatar raises May crude oil prices

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 08-04-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 09:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Qatar is set to raise the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks in May, state producer Qatar Energy said on Friday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in May at a premium of $8.40 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $9.00 per barrel, according to a price document reviewed by Reuters.

The premiums in April versus the Dubai/Oman average were $3.90 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $4.75 for Qatar Land.

