IT dept attaches 41 properties linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav including Rs 5 cr flat in Bandra

The Income Tax department has attached as many as 41 properties including a flat worth Rs 5 crore allegedly belonging to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Standing Committee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Yashwant Jadhav in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said sources in the Income Tax Department on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 09:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Income Tax department has attached as many as 41 properties including a flat worth Rs 5 crore allegedly belonging to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Standing Committee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Yashwant Jadhav in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said sources in the Income Tax Department on Friday. The attached properties include 31 flats in Bilkhadi Chamber Building in Byculla, a flat worth Rs 5 crore in Bandra and Hotel Crown Imperial in Byculla.

The officials suspect of the acquisition of all the assets during Jadhav being the Chairman of the Standing Committee of BMC. The attached properties are registered in the name of Yashwant Jadhav, his family members and close associates, said the department sources.

A hotel is named after Shiv Sena MLA and Jadhav's wife Yamini Jadhav's mother Sunanda Mohite. The department had summoned close associates of the Shiv Sena leader, Vilas Mohite and Vineet Jadhav to record their statement, however, none of them appeared.

While Vilas Mohite used to oversee the work of Yashwant Jadhav's BMC, Vineet Jadhav was a director of one Bimal Aggarwal's company, Newshawk Multimedia Pvt Ltd, said the sources. Notably, Bimal Aggarwal is the same person whose name appeared in Parambir Singh's extortion case. (ANI)

