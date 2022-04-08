Left Menu

Power outage strands 11 on Universal Studios Hollywood ride

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood left nearly a dozen people stranded on a ride until crews rescued them, Los Angeles authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the park's Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday after 11 people got stuck on the indoor ride, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The riders were freed by 6 p.m., supervising dispatcher Bernard Peters told the Los Angeles Times. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said the park experienced a "brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions'' due to a "power interruption'' from the utility Southern California Edison.

Power was fully restored, the statement said.

