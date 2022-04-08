Power outage strands 11 on Universal Studios Hollywood ride
- Country:
- United States
A power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood left nearly a dozen people stranded on a ride until crews rescued them, Los Angeles authorities said.
Emergency crews were called to the park's Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday after 11 people got stuck on the indoor ride, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The riders were freed by 6 p.m., supervising dispatcher Bernard Peters told the Los Angeles Times. No injuries were reported.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said the park experienced a "brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions'' due to a "power interruption'' from the utility Southern California Edison.
Power was fully restored, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ferrybox seeks to explore the secrets of Chile's cold southern seas
Kochi Area Pulling Regatta organised by Southern Naval Command
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Representative Fortenberry, found guilty of lying, to resign; Grocery workers vote to strike if needed in southern California for higher wages and more
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Representative Fortenberry, found guilty of lying, to resign; Grocery workers vote to strike if needed in southern California for higher wages and more
Three killed in rocket strike on Mykolaiv region headquarters in southern Ukraine