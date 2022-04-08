Left Menu

J-K: Sansar Tulip Garden reopens to public

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:53 IST
J-K: Sansar Tulip Garden reopens to public
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Set against the backdrop of picturesque hills, the tulip garden at Sanasar in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has reopened to visitors, marking the beginning of a new tourist season in the Union Territory.

District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Shamshad Shan and Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mussarat Islam were present at the occassion as Jammu's first tulip garden at Sanasar, developed by the Floriculture Department in 2018, reopened on Thursday.

''With an aim to promote tourism in the district, the floriculture department in collaboration with Ramban district administration reopened the tulip garden at Sanasar (to public), marking the beginning of a new tourist season,'' Director Floriculture, Jatinder Singh, said.

This year, the government expanded the tulip garden and included additional 5 acres land provided by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) to the department at Sanasar, DDC Chairperson Shan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022