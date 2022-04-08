Left Menu

Govt approves scheme to distribute fortified rice under govt programmes

Govt approves scheme to distribute fortified rice under govt programmes
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a scheme to distribute fortified rice under government programmes in three phases, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

FCI and state agencies have already procured 88.65 LMT of fortified rice for supply and distribution.

Giving details to media after the Cabinet meeting, Thakur said in the first phase, fortified rice is being distributed under ICDS and PM Poshan programmes.

The second phase will cover targeted public distribution system (TPDS) and other welfare schemes in all aspirational and high-burden stunting districts by March 2023.

In the final phase, all remaining districts will be covered by March 2024.

The entire cost of rice fortification of about Rs 2,700 crore per annum and would be borne by the central government.

