Left Menu

RBI says sensitive to economic sanctions on Russia, no formal rupee-rouble payment platform in place yet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:13 IST
RBI says sensitive to economic sanctions on Russia, no formal rupee-rouble payment platform in place yet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank is working with the government to thrash out a payment settlement solution for Indo-Russian trade, which is hit by the economic sanctions imposed on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine, but asserted that any such solution will be 'sensitive' to the prevailing economic blockade, the central bank said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was quick to add that it is a matter that the government has to deal with first, and as far as the central bank is concerned, obviously, we will not do anything which goes against the sanctions.

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said since the Ukraine war has disrupted trade and payments, we are discussing with all stakeholders, and at the same time, we are sensitive to the economic sanctions. If and when something is decided, we will announce it. He also clarified that there is no new payment platform available between New Delhi and Moscow since the war erupted in late February.

Any such payment mechanism involving rupee and rouble payments for imports and exports would help circumvent the sweeping economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the western nations, including freezing many key Kremlin officials' individual accounts and snapping Russian banks from the international payment gateway SWIFT.

Also, last month, after Russia, which used to supply 14 per cent of global crude demand and 17 per cent of global natural gas before it invaded Ukraine in late February, offered up to 25-27 per cent discount on the pre-invasion price of USD 93 a barrel, Indian Oil had contracted 3 million barrels from Rosneft while BPCL and HPCL have booked 2 million barrels each from the Russian state-owned oil giant.

Sankar further clarified that the central bank is not aware of any formal or informal rupee-rouble payment mechanism, saying industry groups, banks, and everyone concerned are trying to find out how best payments can be facilitated under these changed circumstances. We are discussing all options.

''But, we also have to be sensitive to the sanctions. We are discussing all these alternatives. Once something is finalised you will get to know about it,'' Sankar said, adding there is no platform that I am aware of. ''There are press reports, but there is nothing that I am aware of. But let me reiterate that anything that we do will be sensitive to the sanctions.'' The governor chipped in saying ''as and when a mechanism is worked out we will announce it. At the moment, basically, importers and exporters have an issue, and they have represented to government and to us. We are in discussions, but we are also sensitive to the sanctions, and the entire issue is under examination. No decision has been taken yet''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022