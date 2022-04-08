Grand opening ceremony of renovated Shivrinarayan temple begins in Chhattisgarh

Left Menu

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday organized a grand inaugural event to mark the completion of the renovation and beautification work of the Shivrinarayan temple under the ambitious 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit'.

Shivrinarayan temple in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district . Image Credit: ANI
The Chhattisgarh government on Friday organized a grand inaugural event to mark the completion of the renovation and beautification work of the Shivrinarayan temple under the ambitious 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit'. The three-day event held at the temple premises in Janjgir-Champa district will conclude on April 10 on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

The ceremony started today with various troupes performing 'Manas Gayan' (recital of Ramcharit Manas). About 350 eminent artists from 25 districts of the state will perform in this recital competition. The results will be declared on the concluding day. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will give a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh (first prize), Rs 3 lakh (second prize) and Rs 2 lakh (third prize) to the winners of the three-day competition.

Padma Shri Mamta Chandrakar, the nightingale of Chhattisgarh, will perform folk and devotional songs in Chhattisgarhi dialect. Last year, the Chhattisgarh chief minister inaugurated the renovated Kaushalya Mata Temple in Chandkhuri, near Raipur, under the tourism circuit development project in a grand event. Shivrinarayan temple is the second in line with the nine sites marked in the first phase of the project.

The other sites include Sitamarhi Harchauka (Koriya), Ramgarh (Sarguja), Turturiya (Balodabazar), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma). It is believed that Lord Rama spent most of the time during his 14-year exile in Dandakaranya region of Chhattisgarh. Being the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, Chhattisgarh holds a special significance in the life of Lord Rama. Chandkhuri in Raipur is the maternal home of Shri Ram, who is worshipped as a nephew in Chhattisgarh.

The tourism department has identified 75 sites of Ram Van Gaman Path in Chhattisgarh based on various research papers and ancient beliefs after discussing with historians. All the sites echo the stories of Ram, Laxman and Sita living in exile in the forests of Chhattisgarh. As per the legend, in Treta Yug Chhattisgarh was known as Dakshin Kosal and Dandkaranya. Lord Shri Ram traveled all the way from North India to Chhattisgarh, and after spending nearly four months at various places in Chhattisgarh, he moved to South India. Lord Shri Ram had entered Chhattisgarh from a place named Harchauka Sitamadi via Gawai river of Koriya district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

