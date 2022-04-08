J-K: Students rejoice art camps as schools, colleges reopen after COVID pandemic

Left Menu

With an aim to promote art culture in the valley, the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) conducted a drawing and painting competition on Friday, informed the college authorities.

With an aim to promote art culture in the valley, the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) conducted a drawing and painting competition on Friday, informed the college authorities. The students were ecstatic and participated in huge numbers in the competition.

The event was organised after a gap of almost two years because of the pandemic restrictions. The college professors called it a platform to express and lauded the enthusiasm of the students.

"We conduct art camps at regular intervals. Art has a very important role in a person's life. We want to boost these creative minds. The best remedy for tension and depression is art therapy. we are glad that we could give these students a platform to express themselves," Arshid Sualeha (Art teacher) told ANI. While appreciating the initiative, Sameena Naaz, a student, said, "If we talk about arts, it's a great programme and numerous boys and girls expressed their feelings. Artists have an identity of their own and here, we can use this platform and grow further."

Calling the event the monotony breaker, Syed Yehya, another student, mentioned "We spent more than two years at home but now, it all looks afresh. Today, we see that our youths are depressed and sometimes they resort to drugs. In this context, this type of programme helps us become better as our emotions can be expressed." The schools and colleges were closed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent relaxations of the COVID-19 guidelines cheered the students in the valley as the schools and colleges reopened again. (ANI)

