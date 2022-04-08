Russia could be looking to recruit more than 60,000 reservists -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has indications that Russia has started mobilizing some reservists and could be looking to recruit more than 60,000 personnel, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was not clear how successful Russia would be in that effort and where they would go.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Russia
- The United States
Advertisement