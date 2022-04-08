Left Menu

Russia could be looking to recruit more than 60,000 reservists -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:23 IST
Russia could be looking to recruit more than 60,000 reservists -U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has indications that Russia has started mobilizing some reservists and could be looking to recruit more than 60,000 personnel, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was not clear how successful Russia would be in that effort and where they would go.

