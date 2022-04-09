Left Menu

J-K: 45 terrorists killed in J-K since January this year, says IGP Vijay Kumar

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that 45 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:01 IST
Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that 45 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year. A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

"One LeT terrorist from Kulgam was neutralized in Anantnag. We have information on the presence of one local terrorist and a Pakistani terrorist in Kulgam; the operation is underway. Now, 45 terrorists have been killed since January this year," Kumar told ANI. According to the police, the LeT commander has been identified as Nisar Dar.

The internet has also been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures, said the police. As per the police, the encounter broke out early in the day between the security forces and the terrorists, and a search is still going on in the Sirhama area of Anantnag.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

